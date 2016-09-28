The Great Russian Nutcracker to perform with local dance students

Meredith Brown (CDS), Claire Brown (CDS),) , Cade Leslie (Tuscola High) Mya Kerestes (Hominy Valley), Lana Popova (Moscow Ballet)

Children from several different dance studios across the region will perform in the Great Russian Nutcracker December 4 at the Thomas Wolfe Auditorium at the US Cellular Center. Moscow Ballet Soloist and Audition Director Lana Popova conducted auditions Saturday, September 17 at Moscow Ballet’s local Host Dance Studio, Center Stage Dance Studio for dance students from the area. Student dancers, boys and girls, ages 7 to 17 years, and who have at least one year of ballet training, auditioned for ancillary roles such as Party Children, Mice, Snowflakes, Snow Maidens, French, Spanish and Russian. Moscow Ballet’s “Dance with Us” program brings 6,000 student dancers on stage to perform in a professional environment annually for 24 years – a once in a lifetime experience for many children.

Lana Popova is new to Moscow Ballet in 2016. The multi-talented Lana is a very experienced ballerina, teacher and artist. Lana performed on ballet tours to New Zealand, Australia and China, Mexico, Europe; including Spain, Germany, Belgium, Denmark, and Sweden; India, and more countries. She was the Head Assistant of the Delegation of the North-East of Moscow to the Para-Olympic Winter Games in Sochi 2014. She was hosted by Gayle Riggs, a grandparent of one of the local dancers.

Waltz of the Flowers, from the Great Russian Nutcracker

Center Stage Dance Studio, is proud to host the 15th season of partnership with the Moscow Ballet. Center Stage has been ‘dancing” since 1979 and offers classes in a variety of styles for children ages 3 to 18. It is Western North Carolina’s top rated dance facility and is unique among dance studios in the area; all faculty hold degrees in dance or early childhood education, have danced with a professional company or maintain membership in Dance Masters of America. Founder Michele Lee remains committed to offering the highest quality dance education to students. The success of Center Stage lies in maintaining positive relationships with students and forming a life-long love of dance. Many former students now bring their children to Center Stage!

Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker rehearsals will be held on Saturdays at Center Stage with Center Stage faculty Zoe Roberts conducting rehearsals. The cast has over 50 young dancers this year who are eager to learn their new dance choreography and perform alongside the professional dancers in December. Get into the Holiday spirit with this memorable and entertaining afternoon – the performance is at 3:00 pm at the Thomas Wolfe Auditorium on December 4th.