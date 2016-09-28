Richard D. Hatch Antique Auction Held in Flat Rock

Richard Hatch

By Dasha Morgan- This past Saturday, Richard Hatch held a large one-day Antique Auction at his business on Upward Road in Flat Rock. There were portraits of early Boston family members (Mayflower descendants), fine glassware including Tiffany, Lalique, and Baccarat, quality Oriental rugs (Heriz, Tabriz, Mahal, Shirvan), pottery (Quimper, Jugtown, Majorica) fine furniture, (Chinese carved, French, American, Chippendale, leather sofas), lots of porcelains including Wedgwood, Limoges, Herend and Spode, and striking pieces of jewelry—tanzanite, sapphire, diamonds, rubies,and emeralds—clocks, silver, paintings, and much more. The “objets” were on display around the hall, where chairs were filled with reserved seat signs or with live bidders in the seat or standing nearby. They would raise their auction number to bid, so the auctioneer Richard Hatch could call out the highest price so far. Video screens clearly displayed the item and lot number, as he described the piece and started bidding. There were over 750 items being auctioned in one day, so the pace was brisk. And many items reached what would be considered a good price.

Throughout Western North Carolina, a number of auctions take place. It takes a bit of searching to find out when you can preview the items, and what time the auction will begin. Dealers often travel here to participate when they see a great Estate sale may be going on. Others buy online, placing or having placed their bid by calling in or leaving a bid on liveauctionners.com. Prices can vary tremendously depending on who is participating on that particular day. One never knows until the “hammer goes down” what price an item may sell for.

19th Century Plantation Secretary Bookcase

Brunk Auctions, another local house, have become internationally known and is considered a top auction house in the country. Their catalogs are beautiful works of art. The next auction at Brunk will be held at their Tunnel Road location in Asheville on November 19th. This summer they had an American Furniture and Fine Arts auction with exceptional results and record breaking prices for Southern objects. The top lot in the summer auction was an Important Daniel Huger Horry/Rutledge Family Chinese Chippendale mahogany arm chair. The chair, attributed to 1765-75 Charleston, South Carolina, was met with profound interest by in-house and phone bidders. The prized piece of Southern furniture ultimately sold to an anonymous phone bidder, realizing $120,000.

Some upcoming auctions to be held are: On Sept. 30, Tommy Tuten & Johnny Penland will be holding their Friday night auction in Swannanoa. These evenings are known for being a fun filled event. You can find a treasure, while relaxing and enjoying yourself. The next Canton Barn Auction will be held at 7:30 on Saturday night, October 1. Perhaps you’ve seen auctioneer, Richard Wacht, on television with WFSB, Channel 3’s, Scot Haney doing antiques’ appraisals in a segment called “Scot Haney’s Treasure Hunt?” In Weaverville monthly auctions are held by Wilson & Terry Auction Company. By checking the various websites online you can learn more specifics about each auction and what will be included. Soon after, the purchase price is generally posted online for all to see. One can learn a lot about the current “going price” of an item. Perhaps, rather than just watching Antique Roadshow on television, you might want to go to a live auction and buy something.