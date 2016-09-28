Group moving forward with lawsuit against city

From Staff Reports- In a press release entitled “The Gauntlet” a group of local political activists are moving forward with a lawsuit over the city’s handling of the crowd control at the Trump Rally on September 9 at the U. S. Cellular Center in Asheville.

“In the lawsuit, I have two attorneys and they’re from out of state,” said Chad Nesbitt who is spearheading the effort to get answers into the controversial handling of the crowd control at the event. “They are still looking into [it]…They’re putting everything together to let me know if I want to go forward with what they’ve got planned. So that’s what I’m waiting for.”

He is also sending a letter to Buncombe County Emergency Management Director Jerry VeHaun about the matter. “I’m sending a letter to Jerry and I’m looking forward to what he has to say about it because the buck stops with him. The attorneys want to see what he says about it as well.”

According to the release the effort is “An attempt by concerned citizens to address public safety violations by city officials.” Specifically, the group is concerned that barriers erected to keep rally goers and protesters were removed turning the area outside the center into a “gauntlet” for attendees of the rally when they left.

The results of the removal of the barriers was pushing, shoving, spitting and a dangerous situation, indicates the release. The questions the group, lead by Dr. Carl Mumpower and Nesbitt, who is former Buncombe County Republican Party Chairman, are looking to have answered are:

• Why were 6,000 attendees at the U.S. Cellular Center Trump rally forced to endure a gauntlet of hate upon entering and exiting the event?

• Why were the protestors allowed to verbally abuse (curse), assault (through physical touch and intimidation tactics), and threaten (through gesture and spoken word) the attendees (in clear violation of city and state ordinances) without arrest?

• Why were the crowd control barriers allowed to be shifted before the end of the event so that exiting attendees were forced through a highly constricted and volatile protester group resulting in an impaired exit and jeopardy for those attempting to leave the venue?

“It is our position that city authorities violated North Carolina’s Egress Laws and ignored city ordinances and subsequently attempted to conceal their error,” says the release. “It is our further position that the media has been complicit in that cover-up by focusing on decoy issues and otherwise ignoring realities at the event.”

To make their case the group cited NC EGRESS 1028.2 – “Assembly Main Exit” Group A occupancies and assembly occupancies accessory to Group E occupancies that have an occupant load of greater than 300 shall be provided with a main exit. The main exit shall be of sufficient width to accommodate not less than one-half of the occupant load, but such width shall not be less than the total required width of all means of egress leading to the exit. Where the building is classified as a Group A occupancy, the main exit shall front on at least one street or an unoccupied space of not less than 10 feet (3048 mm) in width that adjoins a street or public way.”

Pictures that accompanied the press release clearly showed that the law was not followed by city officials.

The group’s release also cited the city’s profanity law. “Asheville Municipal Code – Sec. 11-9. – Profanity in public. No person shall engage in loud or boisterous cursing or swearing in any public place in the city.”

The release used one woman’s profanity laced chant as a example. The release said she repeatedly said ‘F—K Donald Trump’ over and over and laid hand on attendees – with no consequence.” A video seen on Facebook backs the groups claim. The woman can be seen intentionally bumping into a rally goer and an Asheville Police Officer had to step in and told her if she did it again she would be arrested. She continued her profanity.

To also back their claims of abuse by protestors the release contained numerous statements by rally attendees to the fact of the chaotic events at the rally. (see testimonies below).