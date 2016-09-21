The Necessity for Extreme Vetting

By Mike Scruggs- “I have been ordered to wage war against mankind until they accept that there is no god but Allah and that they believe I am His prophet and accept all revelations through me.”—The Prophet Muhammad as quoted in Sahih Muslim Hadith (001,0031).

This single hadith is by no means the only support for the doctrines of Islamic Supremacy and Jihad, but it is one of the most powerful and precise.

In addition to the Koran, the Hadith(s) (the sayings of Muhammad) and the Sira (the acts of Muhammad) are the highly revered doctrinal standards of Islam. The Hadith(s) and Sira together are called “the Sunna.” In Islam, when a teaching is called “Sunna,” it carries the infallible authority of Muhammad. Every rule of Islamic Law (Sharia) is derived from the Koran or the Sunna. Thus Sharia Law carries the infallible authority of the Koran and Sunna as divine revelation. Sharia Law governs every aspect of the Muslim life—religion, civil law, criminal law, war, friends, marriage, sex, food, clothing, manners, social and cultural traditions, everything. Sharia Law is not subject to amendment or revision. Even criticism of Sharia Law is subject to the death penalty.

There are 109 war verses in the Koran alone, and according to an analysis by Dr. Bill Warner on his politicalislam.com website, 31 percent of the combined doctrinal texts of the Koran and Sunna are about Jihad. Only a tiny percentage of these Jihad verses are about “spiritual struggle,”

A frequent deceptive definition used by Muslim Brotherhood propagandists and their academic, media, and political dupes. The ultimate and most highly praised Jihad in Islam is the “Jihad of the sword,” although there are many types of Jihad that support the ultimate goals of Jihadic victory and Islamic Supremacy. Immigration (Hijra) is an enormously important and early phase of Jihad. Other types of Jihad are terrorism, infiltration, political subversion, propaganda, financial and material support, motivational training and education, and bloc voting in democratic elections. Peter Hammond, a missionary with many years of experience in Africa, also lists deception, discriminatory taxation, and slavery as forms of Jihad. Muhammad praised the use of slavery, and the Muslim slave trade in Africa played an important role in spreading the practice of slavery until the late Nineteenth Century. Some have estimated that the number of deaths caused by Jihad and the scourge of the slave trade over Islam’s 1400 years resulted in the deaths of 270 million people, with the largest part of them being 80 million Hindus. Both Warner and Hammond feel this estimate is credible. Over 200,000 non-Muslims have been killed by Muslim Jihadists worldwide since September 11, 2001. So let’s dispense with the spectacular lie that terrorist attacks and Jihad have nothing to do with Islam.

So it is not surprising that Presidential Candidate Donald Trump called for “Extreme Vetting’ of all potential immigrants, refugees, and asylum seekers in August. What is surprising and disappointing is that the Republican leaders in Congress have not been pressing for this for years. Trump’s proposal is not actually extreme. It is just common sense to insist that new immigrant values are compatible with traditional American values.

Trump remarked on introducing the Extreme Vetting concept, which is really a return to the Cold War days, when our leaders considered immigration control an important part of national security:

“…Our country has enough problems. We don’t need more. These are problems like we have never had before. In addition to screening out all members or the sympathizers of terrorist groups we must also screen out any who have hostile attitudes towards our country or its principles, or who believe Sharia law should supplant American law. Those who do not believe in our Constitution or who support bigotry and hatred will not be admitted for immigration into our country. Only those who we expect to flourish in our country and to embrace a tolerant American society should be issued visas.”

But on September 14, President Barack Obama said that another 110,000 Muslim refugees were on their way and demanded that Congress fund the 30 percent increase from 2016 and 57 percent increase from 2015. The corrupt Refugee Resettlement profiteers are urging 200,000 for 2017. This is roughly comparable to Hillary Clinton’s promise. Each refugee will cost U.S, state, and local taxpayers $63,000 per year for an indefinite number of years. Rep. Dave Brat (R,VA) has ;pointed out that the refugees could be placed in safe areas in their home regions for less than 9 percent of the U.S. cost. This smells exactly like the Obama-Clinton objective is to get more Muslims into the U.S. no matter what the cost to taxpayers or additions to our $19 Trillion national debt.

We must not allow people into our country who threaten our national security, public safety, or our political, social, economic, moral, and cultural values. Jihadists and those who would form subversive fifth columns to destroy our government, culture, or freedoms by violence, agitation, deception, corruption, or even our democratic traditions must not be given the keys to our front door or back door. Millions of lives, political stability, and our liberties are at stake. We are not obligated to take anyone, but especially not those who common sense tells us would be high risk or unproductive citizens.

We are going to have to face the fact that Islam is not a religion of peace and tolerance. Furthermore, the most fundamental and important doctrines of Islam demand the destruction or enslavement of all who will not bow down to Muhammad and Sharia. Law, Once Islam is in power, it allows no religious, political, social, or cultural dissent. Once Islam has a foot in the door, we are in a state of total war with a ruthless, deadly, deceptive, and totalitarian enemy.

Everyone knows that not all Muslims are strict adherents to doctrinal Islam. There are even some moderate sects, like the Alawite Shia Muslims in Syria, who are considered heretics by the imams and mullahs of mainstream Sunni and Shia Islam. Kurdish Muslims also tend to be more secular and tolerant of Westerners. Many Muslims are essentially secularists with only cultural or family loyalties to Islam. But over the vast span of mainstream Sunni and Shia Islam, moderates are by no means a vast majority. They are a minority kept silent by fear.

Vetting potential Muslim immigrants is going to be a tough job, but it absolutely must be extremely tough for the sake of American lives and freedom. I believe we have a special obligation to help those who have helped us at the risk of their lives, but we cannot be careless for the sake our own people and freedom.

Not many Muslims are potential terrorists at any given time, although propaganda and indoctrination can produce terrorists. Most surveys indicate that at least 25 percent of Muslims are sympathetic to terrorist actions or objectives. Younger Muslims are more prone to terrorist sympathies. This is also true of the United States. My own judgment is that another 50 percent will sympathize with whoever seems to be winning or have the upper hand in the cultural and ideological war. We are not looking for such weak or variable loyalties in new immigrants. There may be as many as 25 percent who would leave Islam, if they could safely do so. A former missionary to Pakistan tells me he believes less than five percent of Pakistani Muslims fall into that category. According to a 2013 Pew Poll, 84 percent of Pakistani Muslims would enshrine Sharia Law as the law for all. A disturbing 51 percent of American Muslims prefer Sharia Law to the U.S. Constitution and laws. Obviously, we have been too careless in vetting new immigrants.

One essential fact we must also recognize is that doctrinal Islam is completely incompatible with and extremely dangerous to Jews and even more so to Christians. The Christian Trinity is blasphemous to Islamic religious doctrine and Sharia Law. The Koran forbids crediting divinity to any but Allah. This sin is called “shirk” and is numbered among the worst possible sins requiring the death penalty. The Koran and Muhammad also promise automatic admission to paradise to those who die fighting against unbelievers. Such a belief should be disqualifying for even temporary residence.

A belief in Islamic Supremacy, Jihad, or rule by Sharia Law should be absolutely disqualifying. Some Muslim groups practice female genital circumcision, which should also be disqualifying. Islamic degradation of the status and treatment of women, double-standards of justice for non-Muslims, and any form of slavery are unacceptable.

Last but by no means least, Muhammad, the Prophet of Islam, is a huge problem. Ninety-one times the Koran calls Muhammad the perfect Muslim to be imitated by all in every way. To do as Muhammad did is the golden rule of Islam. Yet the doctrinal standards of Islam themselves reveal that he had 23 people murdered for opposing, criticizing, or mocking him. He also had 800 Jewish prisoners of war beheaded for refusing to acknowledge him as a Prophet. He also made rape an acceptable reward for Jihad. This is wreaking havoc in Europe.

Vetting Muslims must be more than a criminal record check. Proper vetting would have to disqualify applicants for anything that endangered the lives or freedom of other Americans. Donald Trump is tough enough to do it, but what about Congress?

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Mike Scruggs

Author and Columnist

a.k.a. Leonard M. Scruggs

Mike Scruggs is the author of two books: The Un-Civil War: Shattering the Historical Myths; and Lessons from the Vietnam War: Truths the Media Never Told You, and over 600 articles on military history, national security, intelligent design, genealogical genetics, immigration, current political affairs, Islam, and the Middle East.

He holds a BS degree from the University of Georgia and an MBA from Stanford University. A former USAF intelligence officer and Air Commando, he is a decorated combat veteran of the Vietnam War, and holds the Distinguished Flying Cross, Purple Heart, and Air Medal. He is a retired First Vice President for a major national financial services firm and former Chairman of the Board of a classical Christian school.

Click the website below to order books.

http://www.universalmediainc.org/books.htm