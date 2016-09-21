Local CAP Squadron celebrates 75th anniversary with open house

The Asheville Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol (CAP) will be holding an open house on Thursday evening, September 29th from 6:30 p.m – 8:30 p.m. at 120 Wright Brothers Way at the General Aviation Area of the Asheville Airport. The open house is being held to mark the 75th anniversary of the Civil Air Patrol as a national organization.

During the open house the squadron’s two aircraft will be open and on display for the public to see and ask questions of the pilots. There will also be communication demonstrations, a static display of the unit’s communication van, along with audio visual presentations of the history of CAP and of the local squadron. Refreshments will be served and a raffle will be held.

CAP, a non-profit, auxiliary of the US Air Force, was established December 1, 1941 just days before the attack on Pearl Harbor and the beginning of World War II. The group served as a coastal patrol, ship escort and search and rescue group during the war. Today CAP serves the nation as part of the US Air Force’s Total Force. Now performing three main missions for America, Aerospace Education, Cadet Programs and Search & Rescue, the local squadron is one of the largest in the nation. They also help with Homeland Security exercises and in disaster relief.

Anyone interested in aviation, search and rescue or a proven program for their children ages 12-18 should attend this open house. For more information contact Major Clint Parker at 828.712.6117.