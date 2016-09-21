Hands On!-A Child’s Gallery Hosts “Boo-seum” in October

A month long educational spooky and fun theme is being offered by Hands-On!-A Child’s Gallery on North Main Street in Hendersonville. Halloween themed programming will stimulate and excite children of all ages to enjoy the season. Admission is only $4 all month long, as a Halloween treat. There will be a haunted Scavenger Hunt, Fantastic Teeth (sponsored by Dr. Alison & Richard Reid, Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics) and Invisibility. The mission of Hands On! is to provide “hands on” educational experiences that stimulate the imagination and motivate learning in a fun, safe environment for children.

Sat. 10/1 10:00-11:00 am. Nature Walk! Calling all Nature Nuts! Join Hands On! Educators as they lead a nature walk on the new extension of the Oklawaha Greenway. Children and their parents will enjoy exploring a wetland habitat, learning about ecosystems, and participating in a nature inspired scavenger hunt. Families should meet at the pavilion in Patton Park starting at 9:30. This event is sponsored by Hands On!- A Child’s Gallery, The City of Hendersonville, Friends of the Oklawaha Greenway, and Mountain True. Call 697-8333 for details.

Tues. 10/4-Fri. 10/7 All Day. Pumpkin Math! Ages 3 yrs & up. Explore symmetry, measurement, and addition facts as we investigate math with a pumpkin theme! This drop in, self-directed activity takes place in the party room and is free with $4 admission/free for members. Sponsored by Kimberly-Clark.

Tues. 10/4 11:00 am. Mad Scientists Lab – Boo-Bubbles! Ages 3 yrs & up. Join Dr. Bunson & Dr. Beaker in the Mad Scientist Lab as they make crazy concoctions. Mad Scientists Lab will be every Tuesday morning at 11:00 during the month of October and through May. $7 non-members (includes admission for child participating in class); free for members. Limited spaces. Sponsored by NC Printing. Please call to register.

Tues. 10/11 – Candy Chromatography

Tues. 10/18 – Erupting Brews

Tues. 10/25 – Green Slime

Tues.10/4 & Thurs.10/6 2:00-5:00 p.m. Makerspace! Makerspace is an exhibit located in the STEAM Room at Hands On!. Children and adults are invited to use their imaginations to design and build Franken toys, Maker Monsters, and more! Makerspace will be open every Tuesday and Thursday from 2:00-5:00 p.m. in October. Children must be accompanied by an adult. This exhibit is free with $4 admission/free for members and is sponsored by Exxon Mobil.

Wed. 10/5 11:00 am. Batty Book n’ craft! All ages. Five Little Pumpkins by Dan Yaccarino. What do these mischievous pumpkins do? Free with $4 admission/Free for members.

Wed. 10/12 – Join us for the heart-warming story of “Stellaluna” by Janell Cannon.

Wed. 10/19- Come hear “On Halloween Night” by Harriet Ziefert. A romping good read about Emily’s preparations for Halloween night.

Wed. 10/26– Celebrate Dios de los muertos with a reading of “Calavera Abecedario” by Jeanette Winter.

Wed. 10/5 4:00-5:00. Mad Scientist on Wheels. Join Dr. Beaker and Dr. Bunson at the Mills River Library for science fun! Pre-registration required. Call 890-1850 to register.

Tues. 10/11-Fri. 10/14 All Day. Crazy Creature Craft. All ages. For Boo-seum we are taking our “Critter Craft” and putting a twist on it. Create crazy creatures as you learn colors, shapes, & fine motor skills. Drop-in self-directed activity in our Party Room. Free with $4 admission/free for members. Sponsored by Etowah Valley Vet Hospital.

Thurs. 10/13 11:00-12:00 pm. Blue Ridge Humane Day! Come visit a special animal from the Blue Ridge Humane Society. Learn fun facts and take home a craft. This activity is free with $4 admission/free for members.

Tues. 10/18-Fri. 10/21 All Day. Masters of Disguise – Make a Halloween Mask! Come get creative and get your scare on! Drop-in and create a mask while supplies last. This activity is sponsored by Advocates for the Arts of Henderson County and is free with $4 admission/free for members.

Thurs. 10/20 11:00 Healthy Kids Club! All ages will enjoy learning about healthy habits! Free with $5 admission/free for members.

Tues. 10/25-Fri.10/28 All day. Dios de los muertos – Day of the Dead. All ages. Self-directed educational craft activity in the Party Room. Free with $4 admission/free for members.

Thurs. 10/27 11:00 am. Buggy Hands! All ages. Ever wonder if washing your hands really gets the germs off? Come wash your hands with us. We have a special glitter bug lotion that will cause any germs left on your hands to glow! A fun way to learn about healthy hands. Free with $4 admission/free for members. Sponsored by Summit Marketing.

For additional information about educational programs and facility, please visit the website at www.handsonwnc.org or call 828-697-8333.