Christmas Craft Market at Mills River Church

Candler Willis demonstrates blacksmithing techniques and will be on site for the Crafts Market October 1st at All Saints Church in Mills River.

By Cynthia Hensley- All Saints Anglican Church in Mills River is hosting its annual Christmas Craft Market on Saturday, October 1, 2016 from 9:00 am – 4:00 pm. The festival is only in its second year and already expanding to include a petting zoo for kids and crafting demonstrations. All Saints member Candler Willis will be presenting his blacksmithing skills along with other crafters that day. A variety of vendors will be selling their goods alongside an old-fashioned church bake sale. Come stroll through the market and get a jump on your holiday shopping. Be sure and grab some pumpkins, apples, and pecans for seasonal decorating and baking. There is even the opportunity to pre-order your Christmas tree. Boy Scout Troop 108 will have a food truck on site. All Saints is inviting the community to come out and enjoy all the festivities that day. The event is sponsored by the All Saints Church Ladies Guild, and admission is free.