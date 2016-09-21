Christmas Craft Market at Mills River Church

Candler Willis demonstrates blacksmithing techniques and will be on site for the Crafts Market October 1st at All Saints Church in Mills River.
By Cynthia Hensley- All Saints Anglican Church in Mills River is hosting its annual Christmas Craft Market on Saturday, October 1, 2016 from 9:00 am – 4:00 pm. The festival is only in its second year and already expanding to include a petting zoo for kids and crafting demonstrations. All Saints member Candler Willis will be presenting his blacksmithing skills along with other crafters that day. A variety of vendors will be selling their goods alongside an old-fashioned church bake sale. Come stroll through the market and get a jump on your holiday shopping. Be sure and grab some pumpkins, apples, and pecans for seasonal decorating and baking. There is even the opportunity to pre-order your Christmas tree. Boy Scout Troop 108 will have a food truck on site. All Saints is inviting the community to come out and enjoy all the festivities that day. The event is sponsored by the All Saints Church Ladies Guild, and admission is free.
The annual Christmas Craft Market is just one of many events All Saints Anglican Church hosts each year. Coming up also in October is the annual Friar’s Fish Fry on Friday, October 7, 2016. The fish fry, which occurs twice each year, has quickly become a community favorite in Mills River and includes several personal recipes of All Saints’ Rector, Father Erich Zwingert. Diners are treated to breaded tilapia filets, roasted potatoes, coleslaw, and hushpuppies. Drinks and desserts are also included. Tickets are $9.00 in advance or $10.00 at the door. Children under 12 eat free. Advance tickets for the Friar’s Fish Fry will be on sale at the Christmas Craft Market. Please get your tickets and come out to enjoy a great meal and community fellowship.
All Saints Anglican Church is a Parish Family ministering in Mills River since 1986. It is a part of the world-wide Traditional Anglican Movement. In worship, we use the Book of Common Prayer, 1928 edition. This edition of our prayerbook contains prayers and affirmations of faith dating to the beginning of Christianity, as well as the historic Anglican/Episcopal liturgy. All Saints is located at 15 McDowell Rd. in Mills River. For more information on All Saints or any of the events listed above, please contact the parish Rector, the Venerable Erich A. Zwingert, SSC, at 828-891-7216.