A Harp Concert – The Romance of Music

On Sunday, September 25, Linda Barton Paul is giving a harp concert at All Souls Cathedral in Biltmore Village at 4:00 PM. For over an hour one will be able to relax and enjoy some familiar romantic melodies. Undoubtedly, some of the these you probably never thought you would hear played on the harp—from classical to jazz! Making it even more enjoyable is the fact that All Souls Cathedral in historic Biltmore Village is known for its beautiful architecture and exceptional acoustics. The Cathedral’s sacred harmonics create a kind of “surround sound,” as Robert Griffin, local architect-preservationist, will highlight to begin the show.

Linda is a very accomplished musician with a unique style. She has often visited this area and has given performances here. This time, she will be playing a repertoire that includes songs of love, longing, and joy through the decades inspired by Debussy, Rachmaninoff, George Gershwin, Cat Stevens, Carole King and the Beatles. This will be her third annual concert to benefit the Preservation Society of Asheville and Buncombe County. “Linda Barton Paul’s acoustic harp concerts have become a popular tradition for the Preservation Society,” says Jack Thomson, Executive Director, PSABC. “We invite everyone to come hear her performance at All Souls. Our preservation mission is truly blessed.”

A native of Tulsa, Oklahoma, she began playing the piano at age five and added voice and harp lessons by twelve. In college, she majored in Music Education with an emphasis in conducting. She toured the United States and the Caribbean with the New Christy Minstrels. She has performed as Principal Harpist in many orchestras for symphonic, ballet, opera and broadway seasons. In the 1980’s she performed with Benny Goodman, Judy Collins, and Dave Brubeck. She has performed for dignitaries, governors, and a Presidential Inaugural in Washington, D.C. in 1997.

Advance tickets can be purchased at PSABC.org and at the door. A wine reception follows in the Parish Hall, with a portion of all CD sales also benefiting All Souls. Sponsors of the events are Ted and Terry Van Duyn and the Cathedral of All Souls. Everyone is welcome.