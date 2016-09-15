Historic Biltmore Village and ASAP Inaugural Event was a resounding success

Special to the Tribune- Historic Biltmore Village businesses and ASAP, partnered for a perfect evening under the stars. This inaugural event which is sure to be repeated served as a fundraiser for the Appalachian Sustainable Agriculture Project.

As the evening progressed, the twinkling lanterns came to life; Boston Way was lined with farm tables and guests were served a 5-course gourmet dinner, from appetizers to desserts. Guests had the chance to meet and mingle with our award winning chefs, brew masters, local farmers and a vineyard owner. ASAP works diligently to promote local farms and these farms supplied the fresh meat and produce for the event.. The meal featured some amazing dishes provided by The Cantina., Catawba Brewing, Corner Kitchen, Doubletree Catering, Fig, Hi-Wire Brewing, Red Stag Grill, Rezaz and The Village Wayside.

The event was sponsored by Mtn. Merch, Saint Paul Mountain Vineyard, West Carolina Water Treatment, Wells Fargo, and The Village Group of Oppenheimer and Co. Inc.

The total monies raised were on target at $2000, and will be presented to ASAP in the coming week.

About Historic Biltmore Village: Located directly across from the world famous Biltmore Estate, The Historic Biltmore Village is truly one of the south’s most unique touring and shopping environments. The Village features a collection of independent, regional and national retailers along with the most sought after restaurants and outstanding lodging. It’s the perfect night out for foodies, brews and friends. It’s a must see site for history buffs and architecture aficionados. In short, it’s a destination like no other.

About ASAP: Appalachian Sustainable Agriculture Project is a 501C (3) Non-profit organization whose mission is to help local farms thrive, link farmers to markets and supporters, and build healthy communities through connections to local food.