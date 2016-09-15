Charlotte Street – Once a Streetcar/Trolley Suburb

Charlotte Street in North Asheville is a busy place where past, present and future all seem to collide. It is part of a neighborhood where many changes are afoot. Learn more of its past at an upcoming talk hosted by the Preservation Society at St. Mary’s Church in the Parish Hall on the corner of Macon Avenue and Charlotte Street Thursday, September 15th. The focus of this talk will be the development of the whole area from College Street to the end at the golf course! Admission is free.

Two long-time PSABC members, Kim Leatherwood and Kieta Osteen-Cochrane, team up for a timely presentation that travels from the Civil War to civil engineering to how preservation tools can impact tomorrow. Both women have deep roots over generations in their beloved western North Carolina. Kim is an avid preservationist, lifelong student of local history, and member of the PSABC Education Committee. Kieta is Chair of same committee, PSABC board member, retired college administrator, preservation activist, and a native of the Charlotte Street area.

Are you aware that trolleys ran down Charlotte Street at one time? The North Carolina room at the Asheville Library has a photograph of “The “new Merrimon Ave streetcar on Macon Ave” with one conductor standing to the left of the door as a line of passengers board thought to be taken in the 1920’s. The photo above shows a string of six streetcars loaded with teachers attending the summer school session for teachers at Asheville Normal- Pelton photo (A4216). “Few people know that the closing of UNC in the Civil War directly affected how Charlotte Street evolved and grew,” says Kieta Osteen-Cochrane. “Now, as Charlotte Street may further develop as a modern corridor, preservation can impact how things change.”

This lecture is scheduled for Thursday, 5:30 pm, September 15th, at St. Mary’s Church Parish Hall, 337 Charlotte Street. Admission is free, with a suggested donation of $10 to support local preservation. Generous sponsors include Terry and Ted Van Duyn and St Mary’s Episcopal Church.